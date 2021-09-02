Why do millions of kids leave school without being able to swim?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Swimming: Find out how De-Graft got on in his swimming lesson

How would you rate your swimming from one to ten, one being "I do not know how to swim" and ten being "I think I'm a pretty good swimmer"?

Across the country, many of you will be close to ten or even at ten itself. However, for a lot of children, swimming is quite a difficult thing for different reasons.

For me? I can not swim. At all.

Swimming in school was something I always found difficult and as a result, I left school not being able to swim. This year, I'm trying to change that. I am learning how to swim.

How many children can't swim?

Across England, it's predicted that one million children will leave school over the next five years not being able to swim because of lockdown. That's according to the Members of Parliament who sit on a group that looks after swimming across England.

In Wales, the picture is quite similar. Recent research suggests that just over half of children aged seven to 11 cannot swim 25 metres without help and this number is likely to be higher in poorer areas.

In Scotland, up to 30% of children leave primary school not knowing how to swim.

Why don't some people swim?

Research by a few different charities is happening right now to try and answer this. We know that some people do not swim because of aquaphobia - a fear of water! You would be surprised how much being confident in water will help you swim.

When I did my first adult swimming lesson, my instructor Katie Towner from Swim England said that when you become water confident, the pool becomes a less scary place. She also told me that "if you're physically active as well, some of the skills you learn outside of the water can translate into the pool".

Another reason is the fact that pools across the country had to close due to lockdown which means children in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland all missed out on lessons.

Now that they've opened up though, they may feel a little different. When I was learning to swim, my instructor had to teach me from the edge of the pool as she was not able to get inside with me due the Covid rules at the pool. If you're unsure about what the rules are at your local pool, please get your parent or guardian to ring up and check!

For a lot of us, we don't realise how our backgrounds can influence our swimming ability. Swimming might be an activity that you and your family and friends do quite often and it feels pretty normal but for some of you, you may not go swimming as much because it's just not an activity that feels normal to do.

In England we know that White and mixed-race children are overrepresented when it comes to swimming. This means that a lot of children who are White take part in swimming.

However, when it comes to Black, Asian, and other minority groups, they are all underrepresented when it comes to swimming - meaning that not many children from those backgrounds take part in swimming. That does not mean they can't swim. It just means they don't swim and that difference is quite important.

According to the Black Swimming Association, a charity aiming to get more Black people swimming, only 3% of lifeguards and 2% of swimming coaches in the UK are from African, Caribbean and Asian backgrounds.

Schools play a massive part as well. Swimming is a compulsory part of the curriculum for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Children who live here are required to be able to swim 25 metres before they leave primary school.

However, it is not part of the curriculum in Scotland. In 2017 it was estimated that 40% of primary school children in Scotland left school not being able to swim.

Swimming role models

Laurence Griffiths Alice Dearing was part of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics

Even though I can't swim, there are athletes that inspire me to want to learn.

Alice Dearing became the first ever Black swimmer to represent Team GB in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. Unfortunately, Alice did not come home with a medal and said she was left feeling 'broken' by her performance.

But despite her performance, she still left Tokyo with inspiring words.

"I really hope it makes a difference and people look at this and think it's doable and for anyone out there.

"I just want people to know it is open and available to you, regardless of your race and your background. If you don't know how to swim, get in and learn to swim. If you want to go to the Olympics, give it your best shot - don't let anyone tell you it's not for you. Go chase your dreams if that's what you want to do."

De-Graft and Eva

Another role model that you should know about is 14-year-old swimmer, Eva. I met up with her before doing my swimming lesson as she is someone who could be set for great achievements.

This year she had her first ever international swimming competition where she left with two medals (a bronze and a silver) AND set a record for her age in the 50 metre freestyle.

Top tips

When I told Eva I was nervous before my lesson she gave me three top tips that I think we can all use to become better swimmers.

Eva's top tips Don't be scared It can be a bit nerve-wracking getting into water if you can't swim but breathe, you've got this. The more you practise, the better you will get. Enjoy it Swimming is meant to be fun so… have fun! Even though I was nervous, I still enjoyed it because ultimately, who does not love splashing about in water? Be safe This is the most important bit. ALWAYS make sure you're swimming in a safe environment with your parent/guardian or a swimming instructor. Swimming is fun but it does come with risks if you do not do it safely.

So, what is next for me? I'm definitely going to keep up the lessons so I can try and get better. Who knows, maybe I could be representing Team GB in four years' time?

Okay, that won't be happening for me any time soon but for you… you've got years ahead of you. You could be the next swimming superstar.