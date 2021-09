An elephant in Sri Lanka has given birth to twin calves.

The rare twins were born in the Pinnawala elephant orphanage in the central hills of the country, which is home to 81 wild elephants.

The male twins and their mother, Surangi, are all said to be in good condition.

Renuka Bandaranaike, head of the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, said: "Both the calves and the mother are doing fine."