Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman: DC superheroes get their own stamps
Some of Earth's mightiest superheroes are getting their own collectable stamps, so if you love Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or even the villains, you can choose your favourites.
A new set of 18 stamps will feature Superman, Batman, his allies and super-villains in a DC Comics-themed collection. The Royal Mail has revealed the images of the stamps which will celebrate DC and the Super Heroes & Super-Villains genre that it helped create.
RoyalMail/PA
All 18 stamps, including Wonder Woman, will be out in September, and have been illustrated especially for the stamp issue by British comic book artist Jim Cheung and award-winning colourist Laura Martin.
RoyalMail/PA
DC Comics first introduced Batman's character in 1939, and the brooding hero went on to become one of the publisher's most popular creations and has starred in famous films and TV shows. A new film version of the Caped Crusader, called The Batman, is due out in March 2022.
RoyalMail/PA
And don't forget the super-villains who've become box office stars on their own. Usually where you find Batman, Joker isn't far behind and you can always expect chaos when you meet Harley Quinn and her gangs Suicide Squad and the Birds of Prey. Did you know the DC Comics publisher Jim Lee refers to Harley Quinn as the fourth 'pillar' in their comics line, behind Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman?
RoyalMail/PA
The Justice League originally consisted of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter, and they first appeared together under the team name in 1960.
RoyalMail/PA
The Justice League film introduced us all to some DC Comics stars that weren't as well known like Cyborg and Aquaman - who has also gone onto have a hit movie of his own.
RoyalMail/PA
DC Comics have also got a lot of other famous villains we've come to know and, kind of, love. Riddler, Penguin and Catwoman - all of whom have had big roles in Batman films over the years.
RoyalMail/PA
The 12 stamps in the main set also features lots of Batman's key allies - including his butler Alfred and other relatives and friends like Batwoman and Batgirl.
RoyalMail/PA
Nightwing and Robin also get their own stamps as well as Harley Quinn's other partner in crime, Poison Ivy.
RoyalMail/PA
Also sharing a stamp are Supergirl (aka Kara Zor-El), the cousin of Superman, and Shazam (aka Billy Batson), a boy who, by speaking the magic word "SHAZAM!" can transform himself into a costumed adult with the powers of superhuman strength, speed, flight and other abilities... wouldn't we all love to do that?!