US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu smashes her main-draw debut

Gettty

British tennis star Emma Raducanu smashed her way to victory in her first main-draw match in the US Open tennis tournament.

Emma beat her Swiss opponent Stefanie Vogele 6-2 6-3 to progress through to the next round of the tournament.

At 18-years-old this is Emma's second ever Grand Slam Tournament.

Speaking about the match Emma said: "It is absolutely amazing... I feel really good physically and confident in my game. I'm excited to see how far I can go."

Emma is now the only British player left in the women's tournament and will face China's Zhang Shuai in round two of the competition.

Who is Emma Raducanu?

Getty Images

Emma moved to Britain with her parents when she was two years old and grew up in London. She was born in Canada. Her mum is Chinese and her dad is Romanian.

She was five years old when she first tried tennis and joined the Bromley Tennis Academy.

Before that though, her dad helped her try out lots of different sports, including ballet, horse riding, swimming, basketball and even go-karting!

Getty Images

Fast-forward to 2021 where Emma qualified for her first ever Grand Slam tennis tournament as a wildcard at Wimbledon.

She made it through to the final 16, and became the youngest British woman to do so, before retiring from her match against Ajla Tomljanovic after she had breathing difficulties.

This achievement meant that she qualified for the current US Open tournament, which is held in New York.