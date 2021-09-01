Two adventurers achieve straight line challenge - but what is it?

Johny cook Jenny and Calum said the journey was "incredible", but that they wouldn't do it again!

Two adventurers have become the first to walk in a straight line for the longest, without crossing a paved road in the UK.

Now this might sound pretty easy, but Calum Maclean and Jenny Graham had to climb mountains, navigate gullies and tackle steep rocky crags over four days in order to complete the challenge.

They walked a total of 49-miles (78.55km) on their journey through the Cairngorms, in Scotland, which took them 83 hours and 56 minutes to complete.

"I'm happy I've done it but I wouldn't do it again," said Calum.

What were some of the challenges?

Ordnance Survey This is the route Calum and Jenny took

Calum and Jenny started their journey at Pass of Drumochter, and finished it in Corgarff.

The journey took them a total of four days, and they had to carry all of their food and shelter for camping on their backs, which weighed around 16kg - pretty hefty!

Both Calum and Jenny agreed that one of the trickiest bits of the walk was trekking through tall heather bushes that went up to their thighs.

"We were very worried about our ankles in the deep heather because it covered holes you couldn't see." said Jenny.

"When we reached sections with flat slabs of rock we felt lighter and it felt great compared to the heather."

"Tremendous achievement"

Johny Cook

Calum and Jenny are both experienced walkers, who were familiar with the area, but they said the walk took them to places they'd never visited before.

Jenny, from Inverness, holds the female record for cycling around the world.

She said it was the hardest walk she had ever done. "I've walked all over Scotland and the Alps and this tops them all," she said.

It was an incredible adventure that I wouldn't do again Jenny Graham

Johny Cook The pair carried all their food and tents for the four-day adventure

In the past, a few people had tried and failed to complete the route, which was plotted by Ordnance Survey - who make maps of Great Britain - a couple of years ago.

A spokesperson from the Ordnance Survey said it was a "tremendous achievement".

"Four days out in the wilderness navigating difficult terrain is no mean feat and we offer our warmest congratulations," she said.

However, she did also say: "We wouldn't recommend walking this challenging route unless you are an experienced walker and very conversant with a map and compass."