McDonalds: Restaurant in the US seeks to hire 14 and 15 year olds

A branch of McDonald's in Oregon, US, is calling on 14 and 15 year olds to work for them at the restaurant.

The franchise put a banner outside its shop asking young workers to apply because they are short on fast food staff.

It might seem like a young age to work, but in the US state of Oregon, people aged 14 and above are allowed to work in non-hazardous jobs, such as food services, as long as their hours are limited to allow for school and they have regular rest breaks.

Many restaurants across the US are struggling to fill job posts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Kennedy, operator of the Medford restaurant in Oregon, said that she had never had staff shortages before.

She first tried to attract more workers by increasing the minimum wage to $15 (around £10.50), but that didn't get enough interest.

But after opening the jobs up to under 16s she has received more than 25 new applications.

McDonald's declined to comment on this decision to allow under 16s to work, but they told the BBC it was sharing its best practise for hiring with all its franchises.

What is a franchise? A franchise is a business that gives the right to another person or business to sell goods or services using its name

So McDonald's themselves might not directly run all of their restaurants - they sell franchise rights to people to use their logo and food

What are the rules for under 16's working in the UK?

Getty Images

In the UK the youngest a child can work part-time is 13.

There is an exception when children are involved in television, theatre or modelling, they will then need a performance licence to allow them to work.

Working hours

If you're aged 13 to 14 then during term time you can only work a maximum of 12 hours a week, up to two hours a day on school days and Sundays, and up to five hours on Saturday.

Children aged 15 to 16 should only work a maximum of 12 hours a week, up to two hours a day on a school day and Sundays, and up to eight hours on Saturday.

Pay

There are different rules about pay for children. School-aged children aren't entitled to National Minimum Wage so pay could vary depending on where they work.

The National Minimum Wage Act 1998 sets out the minimum amount of pay a worker can earn per hour. It is based on the worker's age.

Children aged 16 to 17 are entitled to at least £4.62 per hour.

Working conditions

Children are not allowed to work:

In a factory or industrial site

During school hours

Before 7am or after 7pm

For more than four hours without a break of at least one hour

In any work that may be harmful to their health, well-being or education

There are also local laws which may have other restrictions on working hours, conditions and type of work. These depend on the council where you live.

Well, we want to know if you'd like to get a part-time job when you are age 14 or 15? Take part in our vote and have your say in the comments below!

