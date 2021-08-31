play
Watch Newsround

Justin Bieber: Star becomes Spotify's most listened to artist

Last updated at 11:32
comments
View Comments (1)
Justin Bieber performing.Getty Images
Justin Bieber breaks a Spotify record!

Can Justin Bieber officially claim the title of King of Pop? Bieber fever continues to spread as the pop star has officially become Spotify's most listened to artist.

The pop star had a massive 83.3million listens over the last month - breaking a new record for the highest number of monthly listeners, ever!

Justin's record was previously held by Ariana Grande when she reached 82 million monthly listeners.

Do you think Justin Bieber now officially the King of Pop? Let us know if you think so in the comments section!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Can Justin Bieber complete his home obstacle course?

The music and podcast streaming platform had more than 600 million streams globally between 29 May and 22 August.

Not far behind Justin is The Weeknd, who pulled in 74.5 million monthly listeners.

Ed Sheeran followed in 3rd place with 72.4 million, but expect that number to grow after he releases his new album, = (pronounced equals).

The Song of the Summer was announced by Spotify as 'good 4 u' by Olivia Rodrigo, after the song claimed the top spot globally and was added to more than 18 million playlists.

More like this

justin bieber.

Justin Bieber meets the French President

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and NHS choir Christmas song collab

justin_bieber_at_a_concert

Justin Bieber: Singer reveals he has Lyme disease

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Congrats 🎉

Top Stories

How to boss going back to school

How are you feeling about the new school year?

comments
78
Sarah Storey holds aloft the Union Jack with her gold medal around her neck

Sarah Storey wins record-equalling 16th gold

comments
6
A military aircraft leaving the airport in Kabul.

US military leaves Afghanistan after 20 years

comments
4
Newsround Home