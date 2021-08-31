Justin Bieber: Star becomes Spotify's most listened to artist

Getty Images Justin Bieber breaks a Spotify record!

Can Justin Bieber officially claim the title of King of Pop? Bieber fever continues to spread as the pop star has officially become Spotify's most listened to artist.

The pop star had a massive 83.3million listens over the last month - breaking a new record for the highest number of monthly listeners, ever!

Justin's record was previously held by Ariana Grande when she reached 82 million monthly listeners.

The music and podcast streaming platform had more than 600 million streams globally between 29 May and 22 August.

Not far behind Justin is The Weeknd, who pulled in 74.5 million monthly listeners.

Ed Sheeran followed in 3rd place with 72.4 million, but expect that number to grow after he releases his new album, = (pronounced equals).

The Song of the Summer was announced by Spotify as 'good 4 u' by Olivia Rodrigo, after the song claimed the top spot globally and was added to more than 18 million playlists.