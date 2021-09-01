play
Michael Gove caught making moves on dancefloor

We haven't seen him shimmying his way into parliament just yet, but that doesn't mean Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove doesn't have some moves!

The politician was filmed dancing the night away at a club in Aberdeen on Sunday morning.

He was dressed in a suit with no tie - perhaps not quite what the costume designers are Strictly would recommend!

Click here to read more about politicians who think they can hold their own on the dancefloor.

Greta Thunberg (r) and Luisa Neubauer (l)

Why Greta might not attend big UK climate conference

daisy
Preparing for back to school with Daisy

Superman wonder woman and batman
DC heroes and villains get their own stamps

