Hurricane Ida: President Biden calls 'major disaster' after New Orleans loses power

About 5,000 National Guard members have arrived in New Orleans to help with the search and rescue mission there.

It's after Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday, cutting power to more than one million people in the US state of Louisiana.

In addition, more than 25,000 workers from around the country are working to try and restore power in the state

The city of New Orleans has no power at all, with emergency generators are the only way people have been able to get any kind of electricity.

US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" and said it could take weeks to restore supplies.