Redheads gather in Holland for special day

Attendees also got to take part in arts and craft events and even in a special photoshoot. Some people said, while they are usually in a minority in ordinary life, it's great to be in a group where everyone shares the same unusual trait. "It's very rare to have red hair, and we see that people that have something very special, once in a while they love to be in the majority," said Lena, "We have this funny connection with others, you meet a lot of people, you can come alone. It's just special."