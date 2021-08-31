Redheads gather in Holland for special day

People with red hair gathered from all around the world to celebrate their fiery locks!
Hundreds of redheads from around the world gathered at a festival in the Dutch town of Tilburg on Sunday to celebrate their hair colour and their community!
Reuters
The group - of all ages - come together every year for a three-day gathering of people with this unique trait. At the festival redheads meet and chat and do activities - including trying to identify their own special shade of red and hair texture!
Reuters
Attendees also got to take part in arts and craft events and even in a special photoshoot. Some people said, while they are usually in a minority in ordinary life, it's great to be in a group where everyone shares the same unusual trait. "It's very rare to have red hair, and we see that people that have something very special, once in a while they love to be in the majority," said Lena, "We have this funny connection with others, you meet a lot of people, you can come alone. It's just special."
Reuters
Even though the festivities were pared down for covid safety reasons, people said that by gathering together they felt a sense of belonging.
Reuters
They even wore stickers to show which country they came from. Organiser Bart Rouwenhorst said: "With hundreds and hundreds of redheads together, that's a special feeling for people. For example, we have an Egyptian redhead who said, 'In my home country, I am the only redhead in the city, but here, I see my family, my worldwide family.'"
Reuters
Lori Christine Wengerd from the United States attended the festival and took a portrait dressed like an old painting: "I personally feel something when I see redheads or red-haired people, I feel like effectively we belong to a certain community, there is something that brings us together, I would say."