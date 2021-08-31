Tokyo Paralympics: Sarah Storey becomes GB's joint most successful Paralympian with 16th gold

ParalympicsGB Sarah Storey is competing at her eighth Paralympics in Tokyo

Sarah Storey has become Great Britain's joint most successful Paralympian of all time after winning her 16th gold medal in the C5 time trial in Tokyo.

The 43-year-old, appearing at her eighth Paralympic Games, said it was a dream come true to match the record held by swimmer Mike Kenny.

It's her second gold of the Tokyo Games and she dominated the time trial, winning by more than a minute and a half, as British team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright took silver.

Sarah has the chance to win a 17th gold in Thursday's road race.

"I never set out on this journey to be Britain's greatest Paralympian but to match the best man and to have more other medals is just a dream come true," said Storey, who has now won 27 Paralympic medals.

"Sweet 16. Can I be 16 again? As I said the other day, I would never have imagined getting to 15.

"It is amazing. It was one of the most perfect days today, the conditions were perfect.

"I am just so chuffed. I have been preparing for this for such a long time. There have been so many parts to it, both my bike and physical preparations."

More facts about Sarah Getty Images Storey has now won 10 cycling gold medals She started her career as a swimmer and made her debut in Barcelona in 1992

She switched to cycling in 2005

If she wasn't a Paralympian, Sarah says she'd be a PE teacher!

She's also a mum - her children are Louisa (8) and Charlie (3)

Sarah Storey made her Paralympic debut at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, winning her first five gold medals in swimming before switching to cycling.

From Beijing 2008 onwards, she has won 11 cycling golds on the track and road, never winning a Paralympic medal of another colour in the sport.

The 43-year-old, who won individual pursuit gold earlier in the Tokyo Games, finished the time trial in a time of 36 minutes 8.90 seconds.