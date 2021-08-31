Greta Thunberg: Might not attend COP26 in Glasgow

BBC/BRF/Anders Hellberg

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has said that she may not come to COP26 - the important meeting about climate change taking place in Scotland in November.

She has said her decision on whether to attend or not would be based on whether the event was "safe and democratic".

That means Greta would want to make sure those from poorer countries attending are fully vaccinated and able to travel.

The organisers of the talks are offering vaccines to all participants as part of the signing up process.

Reuters Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (left) and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (right) make placards during a protest outside the Swedish Parliament as part of Fridays for Future demonstrations in Aug 2021

Greta is returning to school after a year off and she said that she wouldn't be skipping lessons if she did attend COP26 because it falls during Sweden's school holidays.

If she does decide to travel to Scotland, she will take the train from Stockholm in Sweden.

The environmental campaigner still thinks the meeting will not lead to change "if we don't treat this crisis like a crisis."

COP26 The official poster for the COP26 summit

What is COP26? The COP26 event is a global United Nations event about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it. Read more about it here.

Face-to-face meetings

Former UN climate change chief Christiana Figueres said she thought the conference should be a mix of in person talks in Glasgow but also move some online.

But Greta says that should be avoided if face-to-face meetings are safe.

She said: "I'm not an expert but we get much more results when we meet in person. It's hard to argue against that. But, of course, if it's not considered safe then we have to go for the safest option.

"To be honest, I don't think that either one will lead to much results. A physical meeting will probably bring more results but still nowhere close to what's needed."

Getty Images Greta attended COP25 in Madrid back in 2019

Greta added that she did not think she has been Scotland and looked forward to seeing the landscapes and meeting people.

Some countries "do a bit more than others"

COP26 will be held in Glasgow in November and the Scottish government has called its climate change legislation as "world leading" before, which includes a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

However Greta said she doesn't think of Scotland as a world leader on climate change. The activist told BBC Scotland that she recognised some countries "do a bit more than others" but that none were coming close to what was needed.

Getty Images The University of Winchester installed a statue of Greta in 2021

The Scottish Green political party have recently agreed a deal which mean their leaders are partners in government for the first time. The leaders of the party say they will push for Scotland to help tackle climate crisis.

But Thunberg said it was not as easy as voting for a green political party. She said: "In order to solve this we need to tackle this at a more systemic approach."