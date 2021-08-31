US military leaves Afghanistan after 20 years

EPA A military aircraft leaving the airport in Kabul

The last American military flight has left Kabul airport in Afghanistan, marking the end of 20 years of US troops being present in the country.

The final flight left shortly before midnight on Monday, meeting US President Joe Biden's commitment to withdraw troops by 31 August.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has said: "The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun."

The flight also marked the end of a huge evacuation effort that began on 14 August soon after the Taliban took over the country.

But Mr Blinken said that while the US had ended its diplomatic presence in Kabul it would continue to help Americans, and Afghans with US passports, to leave Afghanistan if they want to.

Meanwhile Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has also said the international community will "push as one voice" for the safe passage of Afghans who want to leave Afghanistan.

British troops also left Afghanistan over the weekend and more than 15,000 people had been evacuated by the UK from Afghanistan since 14 August.

But it's thought that around 1000 eligible Afghans, including those who worked for the UK government, and up to 150 British people were unable to get on evacuation flights.

The Taliban has promised those with authorisation will be allowed to leave the country if they want to.

