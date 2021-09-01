UK Weather: Will there be a storm with your name this year?

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

Get ready for Storm Arwen!

This is what the first UK storm of the year will be called, after being chosen by the Met Office from more than 10,000 suggestions.

Storms have been given names for the past seven years, after it was decided it would raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather events.

The new set of names for this year has just come into affect and will continue until to the end of August 2022.

PA Media A couple watch waves break on the sea wall at Penzanze, Cornwall, as Hurricane Ophelia hits the UK and Ireland in 2017 with gusts of up to 80mph

Arwen, for example, is a name thought to be of Welsh origin and made popular by JRR Tolkien's Lord Of The Rings books.

A name is chosen for each letter of the alphabet but do not include names beginning with Q, U, X, Y or Z.

Is your name on the new list of storm names for this year? Let's see what other names have been selected.

The names are put forward by members of the public and are often inspired by family members, friends, pets or fictional characters.

Other names on the list include: Barra, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Kim, Logan, Meabh, Nasim, Olwen, Pol, Ruby, Sean, Tineke, Vergil Willemien

Kim was nominated in recognition of a "whirlwind" relative and a self-confessed weather watcher, while Ruby made the final cut after being nominated by a pet owner whose cat "comes in and acts like a storm" and a parent whose daughter "leaves a trail of destruction" when she enters the house.

Logan, was a name nominated by several parents and grandparents. One mentioned their grandson who "runs through the house like a tornado."

Another said he was "as quick as lightning" when playing as a goalkeeper!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. From Storm Ciara to Storm Dennis - how are all of these storms named?

The names are then chosen selected by the Met Office, along with Met Eireann, the Irish equiavelent, and Dutch national weather forecasting service the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

KNMI director-general Gerard van der Steenhoven said: "Storms are not confined to national borders - it makes a lot of sense to give common names to such extreme weather events."

Storms will be named when they are deemed to cause medium or high impacts from strong winds, rain or snow.

Getty Images

It's hoped that if the storm has a name people's will be more likely to remember it and pay attention, which can help them to stay safe and protect themselves and their property before the storm arrives.

The 2020-21 storm season saw the UK hit by five Met Office named storms.

The most recent was Storm Evert which swept across southern areas of England and Wales at the end of July.