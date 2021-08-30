Michael Gove: Are these political movers en pointe or two-left feet?

Getty Images We're used to seeing politican Michael Gove looking like this - but who knew he was a secret dance lover!

We haven't seen him shimmying his way into parliament just yet, but that doesn't mean Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove doesn't have some moves!

The politician was filmed making shapes at a nightclub in Aberdeen on Sunday morning.

He was dressed in a suit with no tie - perhaps not quite what the costume designers are Strictly would recommend!

The club was hosting a techno and jungle night and posted a video on social media showing Mr Gove bopping to the beats.

But he's far from the only politician who has shown what they can do on the dancefloor.

Theresa May

In her first visit to the continent of Africa since she became prime minister, Mrs May was encouraged to join in with the performances that had been organised to welcome her.

In Nairobi, Kenya, she couldn't resist joining in with dancing scouts and guides while launching a new 'plastic challenge' badge.

But that was far from the only time Mrs May had a bit of a boogie, even dancing on stage at the Conservative Party conference!

Barack Obama

The former US president publically danced on several occasions while he was in the top job.

At the BET Awards back in 2016, Mr Obama was seen letting his hair down dancing to "Hotline Bling".

He and wife Michelle were also spotted dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller at a White House Halloween trick-or-treat event.

But perhaps his most memorable dance of all was with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin.

She was invited to visit the White House for Black History Month and Barack and Michelle Obama broke into an spontaneous dance with her.

Ed Balls

Ed was best known as a Labour MP, regularly speaking to the House of Commons as Shadow Chancellor from 2011 to 2015.

But when he took to the Strictly dance floor in 2016 he was introduced to a very different audience.

He wasn't the first politician to go on the show - with others such as Edwina Currie and Ann Widdecombe trying before him - but he went a step further, even performing his own take on Gangnam Style.

After 10 weeks showcasing his dad-dancing to the nation, it was the cha-cha challenge that led to his exit - but not before he'd become an unexpected sensation.

David Cameron and Boris Johnson

Getty Images

In 2012, it seemed that the Spice Girls were just what the prime ministers - current and future - needed to get them to throw caution to the wind and show off their dance talents.

Mr Cameron and Mr Johnson, who was the then Mayor of London, appeared as a dancing double act, as they joined forces to bop along at the tunes at the London Olympics closing ceremony.