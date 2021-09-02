Dinosaurs: The biggest triceratops skeleton ever discovered is being sold!

EPA The dinosaur is thought to have lived over 66 million years ago

Dinosaurs are known to have been giant creatures when they walked the face of the Earth millions of years ago.

Now, one fossil, which is believed to be the remains of the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered, is going up for auction!

It's gone on display at an auction house in Paris ahead of it's sale in October and it's thought it could be bought for up to a cool £1.5 million.

The triceratops is thought to have roamed what's now known as South Dakota, a state in America, more than 66 million years ago.

The dinosaur has been named 'Big John' after the owner of the land where its bones were found.

Palaeontologists, which is the official name for scientists who study fossils, found the first piece of the dinosaur's skeleton back in 2014 and have since found 60% of it's bones, including the majority of it's skull.

The skeleton is an impressive eight metres long, and the skull and collar of the dinosaur alone are 2.62 metres long, two metres wide and weigh more than 700kg - that's the same as about seven elephant calves!

EPA Over 200 bones were carefully assembled

Iacopo Briano, who is a palaeontologist who looked after the reconstruction of Big John, said the skeleton is 5-10% bigger than any other triceratops found before.

Cool triceratops facts 1. The name triceratops, which comes from the Greek language, means three-horned face. 2. Despite its scary appearance, the triceratops was actually a herbivore! 3. Triceratops had hundreds of teeth! These were arranged in groups called batteries and the dinosaurs used their gnashers to chop through tough vegetation.

"It's a masterpiece," Briano told FranceInter radio. "There are quite a few triceratops skulls around the world, but very few of them almost complete."

More than 200 bones were carefully put together to build the triceratops and the public now has a clear idea of just how big the beast would have been.

The skeleton has a huge hole on the collar, which is believed to be a scar the triceratops gained after battling a rival.

EPA The fossil could fetch around £1.5 million

"I imagine there are about 10 buyers worldwide for this kind of piece," said auctioneer Alexandre Giquello, who is leading the sale.

It looks like Big John could a new home very soon!

