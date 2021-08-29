Cows in Swiss Alps airlifted to lower pastures for autumn
Farmers in Switzerland have airlifted some of their herd that would otherwise struggle with the walk down the steep mountainside.
Have you ever seen a flying cow before? It's not a very common sight!
Sadly these ones don't actually have wings. A dozen cows in Switzerland were airlifted to the bottom of the Swiss Alpine meadows on Friday.
The animals were being brought down the mountain to take part in a yearly cattle parade. They were transported from pastures near the Klausenpass mountain pass which is around 1,950 metres above sea level.
They were carried using a mesh harness and were suspended by a cable attached to a helicopter which took them down safety. Some of the cows had to be moved in this way because they would struggle with the steep descent to the valley below because of age or injury.
Farmers used guide ropes to help bring the cows to down to the ground safely before they were moved onto trailers. The rest of the cows made their way down the mountainside without the additional help. What an exciting moo-ve!