SpaceX: What's onboard the Cargo Dragon capsule?

Getty Images SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has been used to help transport items to the ISS before

Aerospace company SpaceX, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has launched another rocket which is currently heading to the International Space Station (ISS), and there are some very interesting items on board!

A recycled Falcon 9 spacecraft blasted into the sky from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday carrying SpaceX's Cargo Dragon capsule. The flight was originally scheduled for Saturday, but plans were changed due to poor weather conditions.

The capsule contains the latest delivery of goods bound for the ISS and is expected to reach the ISS at 11am in the US, or 3pm in the UK on Monday.

It's filled with more than 4,800 pounds of supplies, scientific experiments and hardware that will help the astronauts on board the ISS perform lots of different research experiments. The cargo will also be used to help the astronauts restock the station.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is the International Space Station?

There are some pretty interesting items being transported to space.

A new robotic arm will soon arrive on the ISS and it'll be tested out on board the station to see if it can carry out ordinary tasks normally done by astronauts like pushing buttons, flipping switches and screwing items together.

Other goods being taken to the space station include fresh food items like lemons, avocados, onions, cherry tomatoes and one very special treat for the astronauts - ice cream!

What items would you send into space? What do you think would be useful or cool for the astronauts to have? Let us know in the comments below.