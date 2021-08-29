play
Nandi Bushell: 11-year-old plays drums with the Foo Fighters!

11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell has taken the music scene by storm in the last few years and now one of her biggest dreams has come true - to play live with the Foo Fighters!

Last year, Nandi took on the rock band's legendary drummer Dave Grohl in an epic virtual drum-off where she was crowned the winner.

She finally got to meet the Foo Fighters for real on Thursday, where she joined the group on stage at the Los Angeles Forum in California.

Nandi looked cool, calm and collected as she rocked out on a drum kit to the band's hit, Everlong, in front of a huge crowd.

She was given a massive round of applause both before and after her performance and took a bow along with the band as fans cheered.

nandi-bushell-with-the-foo-fighters.Getty Images
Nandi got to meet the band in person

She took to social media after her incredible performance to share what she'd experienced with fans.

"It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the Foo Fighters live at The Forum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night!" Nandi said.

"Thank you everyone who made this possible!!!"

Nandi has had a pretty incredible career already, playing with music icon Lenny Kravitz, chatting with TV host Ellen, meeting Dua Lipa and even starring in a Christmas advert!

What's next for Nandi? We'll have to wait and see, but she promises that there's lots more to come!

