Afghanistan: UK troops leave Kabul after 20 years

The final UK troops have left Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the government has confirmed.

The departure means the UK's 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan has now come to an end.

More than 15,000 people have been evacuated by the UK since 14 August, when the Taliban seized control of the country.

Those evacuated include 5,000 British nationals and more than 8,000 Afghans who worked for the UK, their families and those considered at risk from the Taliban.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the end of the evacuation was a chance to reflect on the achievements of recent weeks as well as the last two decades, such as girls' education and weakening of a group known as al-Qaeda.

Johnson wrote an open letter to the armed forces thanking them for their involvement in Operation Pitting, the official name for the evacuation efforts to remove UK nationals and Afghan civilians from Kabul airport.

"There has been nothing like it in speed and scale, certainly in my lifetime," the prime minister wrote.

Mr Johnson also said he understood the downfall of Afghanistan to the Taliban after UK troops has been in the country for 20 years would have been difficult for many to grasp.

"Over the last two decades, many thousands of you dedicated years of your lives to service in Afghanistan, often in the most arduous conditions. In particular, I realise that this will be an especially difficult time for the friends and loved ones of the 457 service personnel who laid down their lives," he said.

He stressed that the sacrifices of UK troops and their loved one hadn't been in vain.

"Our purpose in Afghanistan was simple - to protect the United Kingdom from harm - and you succeeded in that central mission.

"Whether you are still serving or a veteran, a loved-one, a relation or a friend, you all played your part and you should feel immense pride," he said.

The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also praised returning troops. He said they had "displayed the highest levels of professionalism and bravery".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the armed forces on social media, where he shared that the country owed them a "great debt of gratitude". He also said the government needed to put plans in place to help those "tragically left behind".

What will happen to the refugees who've come to the UK?

The government has announced it will be working to resettle former Afghan staff and their families in the UK.

MP Victoria Atkins, who has been announced as the new minister for Afghan Resettlement, will oversee the plans which have been named Operation Warm Welcome.

It will be based on a programme which saw thousands of Syrian refugees come to the UK between 2014 and 2020. A similar number from Afghanistan are expected over the coming years.

The government say refugees will be given support and assistance with health, education, housing and employment.

The Operation Warm Welcome Programme follows the announcement of a £5 million fund for local councils to provide housing support and mental health treatment for those arriving from Afghanistan.

What is happening in the Kabul?

UK troops have now left Afghanistan's capital city, but America is continuing evacuations from the capital's airport until the 31 August, which is the deadline the US military has been given to leave Afghanistan.

US troops have already begun their withdrawal from the airport - their numbers are now down to 4,000, from a peak of 5,800 in the past week.

More than 110,000 people - both Afghans and foreign nationals - have been airlifted from Kabul airport since evacuation efforts began two weeks ago. As well as the UK and US, people have been taken to countries including Italy, Germany and France.

There are reports that many Afghans who are still are Kabul are now trying to escape the country by crossing the land border with Pakistan.

The British ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, said on Saturday it was "time to close this phase of the operation now".

He added: "But we haven't forgotten the people who still need to leave. We'll continue to do everything we can to help them."