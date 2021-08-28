play
Whipsnade Zoo has welcomed a new rare white rhino!

Last updated at 13:45
The white rhino was born on the 21 August

A rare white rhino has been born at Whipsnade Zoo!

The female calf, which has been named named Nandi by zookeepers, was born in the early hours of the morning on the 21 August. Nandi means 'sweet one' in Zulu.

The birth of the the zoo's newest member is a big deal as the rhinos are currently classified as near threatened. There are five rhino species and the white rhino is the only one that isn't endangered.

Baby Nandi joins her mum Tuli, her dad Sizzle and eight Southern white rhinos at the zoo.

"Southern white rhinos are born with over-sized, rubbery feet, which they have to 'grow into', so Nandi is understandably wobbly when she walks," said Mark Holden, team leader at Whipsnade Zoo.

"We are overjoyed to be welcoming such a precious addition to our 'crash' of Southern white rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Rhino calves spend most of their first week or two resting and drinking milk, but over the next few weeks she'll grow, and as she does, she'll get more playful, and confident in exploring her huge enclosure here."

The baby rhino will stay with her mother until she feels confident enough to meet the other rhinos in the group

The rest of the rhinos at the zoo won't be able to meet their newest group member just yet, but it's hoped they'll get the chance to very soon.

"Tuli is very protective right now, so we're letting them rest away from the group and out of sight of visitors, but in a few days they'll both start to feel more confident about Nandi venturing out and getting to know the rest of the herd," Mark said.

Welcome to the world Nandi!

