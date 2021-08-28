play
Watch Newsround

Where do Paralympic athletes go to get their kit repaired?

Athletes competing at the Paralympics often use prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment for their sports, but have you ever wondered how these items are kept in tip top condition?

Well, the Tokyo Paralympics has opened a repair centre which provides repair and maintenance services at the centre in the athletes' village.

Around 100 staff work around the clock to make sure athletes can get the help and support they need during the Games.

Here's Ricky with more.

Watch more videos

Where do Paralympic athletes go to get their kit repaired?
Video

Where do Paralympic athletes go to get their kit repaired?

Paralympics GB athletes tell us their hopes for Tokyo 2020
Video

Paralympics GB athletes tell us their hopes for Tokyo 2020

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is 'hungry for gold!'
Video

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is 'hungry for gold!'

'We still need to pressure the Taliban on girls' rights'
Video

'We still need to pressure the Taliban on girls' rights'

Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Advice if you're upset by the news

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair
Video

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair

Boy wins £10,000 with upcycling app idea
Video

Boy wins £10,000 with upcycling app idea

Strange News - gravy fights and a costly crisp!
Video

Strange News - gravy fights and a costly crisp!

Your Planet: News about the natural world
Video

Your Planet: News about the natural world

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

cristiano-ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United!

comments
plastic-cutlery.

Could disposable plastic cutlery soon be banned?

comments
neil-and-lorna-fachie.
image

All of GB's Paralympics medals so far

Newsround Home