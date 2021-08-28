Where do Paralympic athletes go to get their kit repaired?
Athletes competing at the Paralympics often use prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment for their sports, but have you ever wondered how these items are kept in tip top condition?
Well, the Tokyo Paralympics has opened a repair centre which provides repair and maintenance services at the centre in the athletes' village.
Around 100 staff work around the clock to make sure athletes can get the help and support they need during the Games.
Here's Ricky with more.