Scotland's most remote school needs a new head teacher!

The school is looking for a new headteacher

Scotland's most remote school has just three pupils and it's on the lookout for a brand new headteacher!

Fair Isle, which is halfway between Orkney and Shetland, is known for its knitwear and bird observatory.

It's three miles long, one-and-a-half miles wide and is home to just 60 people! The island only got a reliable 24-hour-a-day electricity supply in 2018.

Fair Isle's only school is now in search of a new principal as the current head Ruth Stout, who has worked at the school for 35 years, is leaving in October.

She says the island is a great place to live and work, but urged those thinking about applying for the job to carefully consider what it'd mean to move to the remote island.

Children have to leave Fair Isle to go to secondary school in Shetland when they are old enough

"It's quite a different sort of life to living in other places. We are very weather dependent," she said.

"Planes and boats are often cancelled and that can impact on school trips. You have to be adaptable and flexible living here.

"I've been here for 35 years and we've had a lot of children through the school - we've had primary one to primary seven, every age and stage in the class at the same time. The children learn from each other."

What's it like to be one of just three pupils at the school?

Just three pupils currently attend the school; nine-year-old Freyja, six-year-old Luca, and Ander, who is three.

"There are not many children so you can get to do lots of different things," said Freyja.

"And we grow lots of vegetables to have with our school dinners."

Getty Images Fair Isle is a remote Scottish island

What's the toughest part of the job?

The school's current head teacher said a major challenge was preparing the students for secondary school, when they have to leave Fair Isle and go to board at the high school in Lerwick in Shetland.

"It's a big move for them and they just come back every third weekend and holidays," she said.

"So a lot of our time is spent on school trips to get them used to being in Lerwick and the Anderson High School hostel where they will go and live."

Why should you apply?

Shetland Islands Council say that whoever replaces Mrs Stout will have a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for a head teacher or aspiring head teacher to join the vibrant community of Fair Isle and continue to take the school forward," said Robin Calder, who is the council's executive manager for quality improvement.

"It offers a fantastic opportunity for any educationalist to develop both professionally and personally."