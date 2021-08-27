play
Christiano Ronaldo: Player to return to Manchester United!

Last updated at 16:42
Ronaldo set to return back to Manchester United after leaving the club in 2009

After speculation that Ronaldo was in talks to transfer to Manchester City, it is now confirmed that he will re-join rivals Manchester United after leaving the club in 2009.

A statement from Manchester United says they are "delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo".

The agreement comes after Manchester City pulled out of negotiations.

United have agreed to pay £12.8m for the 36-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the deal subject to personal terms, visa and a medical.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

He spent six years at the club and won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, two League Cups and one FA Cup - as well as the Fifa Club World Cup and Community Shield - under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," said a United statement.

What do you think of Ronaldo returning to Manchester United? Let us know in the comments.

