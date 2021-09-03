A children's charity which has been campaigning to help make school uniforms more affordable, is calling on kids to help make a difference too.

A new law has come in for schools in England, which should make uniforms more affordable - some families can struggle to pay for new clothes, especially at the start of the new school year.

The Children's Society helped get the change in the law, and says there are other ways to help make sure all pupils can go to school wearing the right clothes - such as school uniform banks or exchanges, where people donate new or unwanted clothes, which can then be given to those who need them for free or at a much lower cost.

Azmina Siddique, from the charity, says it isn't just about helping other families but the planet too!