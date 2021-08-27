School dinners: Pupils petition to get custard back on the menu

MICHAEL TRAILL William and Angus have got their favourite custard pudding back on their school dinners menu after a successful petition

Custard is back on the menu! Schools in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, will see custard back on their school menus in October thanks to a petition by two school pupils.

Custard had been taken off the school dinner menus because the the dinner options had been updated "in line with new nutritional requirements", according to the local council.

School pupils Angus and William started a school petition after hearing the news, to get the "best in the world" pudding back.

We want to know which item on the school dinners menu you couldn't live without, vote for your favourite and don't forget to explain why in the comments section.

Scottish nutritional guidelines are aiming to lower the amount of sugar intake for children, and to encourage more fruit and vegetable eating.

Instead of their favourite custard pudding, the pupils would have been offered muffins and gingerbread instead.

Getty Images What do you love most about your school dinners?

This was a definite no-no for William and Angus, who titled their petition: "Removal of puddings from school dinner menu".

They wrote: "The puddings that we love, cooked by Mrs Moir, are the best in the world and we don't want to lose them.

"They are part of a balanced diet for us and we know that Mrs Moir reduces the sugar content as much as possible.

"We ask kindly that you revert back to having puddings as part of our choice for dinner."

So for now, custard is back but the issue will be looked at as part of a review already planned into school meals later this year.

What food item could you not live without? Let us know in the comments.