Farmers makes a heart out of sheep to remember aunt

Check out this amazing drone footage of a flock of sheep forming a love heart in Australia.

An Australian farmer came up with the idea as a gesture to remember his aunt who died recently.

Ben Jackson wasn't able to travel across Australia to see his family due to coronavirus restrictions in the country to made this message of love instead.

So how did he manage to get the sheep to form the shape?

Well, the secret was in the sheep's food: Ben laid out their grains in the shape of a love heart and let them do the rest of the work.

After a few uneven attempts and lots of guesswork, Ben finally managed to film them making the love heart using a drone.

