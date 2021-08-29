British LGBT Awards: Demi Lovato wins celebrity of the year

Getty Images Demi was named celebrity of the year

Pop star Demi Lovato has been named celebrity of the year at the 2021 British LGBT Awards.

The singer came out as non-binary in May earlier this year and now uses the pronouns they/them.

What is a pro-noun? Pronouns are short words like, 'it', 'she', 'he', 'you', 'we', 'they', 'us' and 'them'. They are used to describe either individual or groups of people, rather than using their name or names.

The awards, which were held on Friday evening, celebrate the best British and international LGBT+ talent, as well as the allies and organisations which support them.

Other celebrities who won awards on the night included American politician Hillary Clinton and British musician Olly Alexander.

Mrs Clinton, who is a former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, was awarded the global ally award.

She joined the ceremony by video-link and said she "could not be prouder to stand with the LGBT+ community", adding there is "more work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds" until LGBT+ people secure full equality.

Getty Images Years and Years singer Olly Alexander also won an award

TV presenter Phillip Schofield was also honoured with a special prize. The Dancing on Ice host, who announced last year that he's gay, gave an emotional video message as he received a special recognition award.

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, who made history when she become one half of Strictly Come Dancing's first female same-sex couple during last year's series, won the LGBT+ role model prize and singer Anne-Marie was named music artist of the year.

England and Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Conor Coady won the football ally award, which was introduced this year to highlight the lack of gay, bisexual and gender expansive representation in the upper leagues of the sport.

Coady, who has supported the charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign to make football more inclusive for LGBT+ people, said he was "deeply honoured and incredibly proud" to be recognised.

"We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months.," said the event's founder Sarah Garrett.

"All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving."