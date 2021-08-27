English Channel: This swimmer could soon make history

Craig Addison Photography Paula is raising money for the charity Aspire

Swimming the English Channel is a huge challenge that has been attempted by lots of people over the years.

The first person to successfully swim across the stretch of water was a man called Captain Matthew Webb who achieved the feat all the way back in 1875 and the most recent swimmer to do so was an American woman called Sarah Thomas who swam a whopping four times across the channel non-stop!

However, we may soon see another record breaking swim across the famous narrow stretch of sea between England and France. Paula Craig is hoping to become the very first person with a complete spinal cord injury to complete the 22-mile swim without a wetsuit.

She's taking part in the exceptional challenge in the coming weeks as part of a six person relay team and could make history.

Paula will be swimming as part of a relay team

Paula's story

Paula decided to take on the mammoth swim to mark 20 years since she was injured.

The former detective, who was also an elite marathon runner training for the GB national triathlon team, was knocked off her bike when she was training in 2001.

Her injury left her paralysed from the waist down, which means Paula has had to use a wheelchair to get around since the accident.

However, that hasn't stopped the 58-year-old from going on to accomplish some pretty incredible things.

"I went back to do marathons 11 weeks after my injury," Paula told Newsround.

Paula went on to compete in the London Marathon in a wheelchair. She ended up making history, becoming the only person to have both run and pushed the famous marathon.

Paula has trained a lot in preparation for her big swim

She also competed as a wheelchair triathlete at an international level and continued working as a policewoman. In 2005, Paula was awarded an MBE for her services to policing.

Paula gave up wheelchair racing about five years ago due to health issues, and she decided to take up swimming.

She originally had no plans to cross the English Channel, but last year decided she'd be up for doing it through the spinal cord injury charity, Aspire.

"I love a challenge, and I like to challenge myself!, "she said. "I loved the London Marathon as it was just me racing against myself."

Training for the swim

Paula has taken on lots of training to prepare for her big swim, but it hasn't been an easy journey. She came out of hospital on 1 March earlier this year after an illness which led her to having an operation.

Paula hadn't swum since November 2020 before her training began and when she came out of hospital, she was told she couldn't shower for eight weeks! It was 12 weeks after she left hospital that Paula was eventually able to get back in the pool.

"After having five and a half months on bedrest, it was a real balance doing enough to get fit, while not doing anything to hurt myself," she said.

"We inspire people everyday, you are making an impact on someone everyday. Try and make it a positive one." Paula Craig MBE

One other big challenge that came with the training was swimming without a wetsuit, which those crossing the Channel have to do in order for their achievement to be officially recognised.

Swimming in such cold water was something Paula had to get used to quickly, and it was very difficult.

"It was freezing! You literally couldn't talk when you come out!" she said. "When it's that cold, your body temperature continues to drop for 10 minutes. You start to shake!"

The water Paula and her teammates have been training in so cold that they have to try and warm up quickly when they come out

One other challenge Paula has struggled with was moving around freely.

"The swimming bit is not too bad, not being able to get in and out [of the water] by myself is most difficult," she explained.

However, this didn't slow her down and she's now ready to take on one of her biggest challenges to date.

"Sport wise, I think I learnt over the years, if you train hard enough, yes it's going to be tough on the day, but on the day you're ready," Paula said.

Rising money for charity

Paula has already raised thousands of pounds for charity

Paula and her relay team are raising money for the charity Aspire, which supported Paula after her spinal cord injury.

So far she's managed to raise over £19,000 for the organisation and she has lots of supporters including comedian and author David Walliams.

"I can't believe it! People are incredible!" she said.

They group were originally set to swim the English Channel on the 16th August, but this was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

It was hoped they would be able to go out on Friday 27 August, but the date of the swim had to be moved again for the same reasons. Paula now hopes they'll be able to complete their challenge the first weekend in September.

The swim could take the group between 15 and 18 hours to finish and all the members have to take turns swimming in a specific order for an hour each for the length of the challenge in order to complete it successfully.

Looking ahead

Craig Addison Photography

Paula has been able to take part in sports and activities she loves after her injury and she hopes children and young people with disabilities will do the same.

"Find something that you love doing!" she said. "If you do choose sport, there are so many sports out there."

"Go and see what's out there, be inspired by the Paralympics."

She also believes children shouldn't be afraid of trying out new things and wants them be confident in asking to give something a go if it interests them.

"Try and do something in life that really makes you happy," she said.