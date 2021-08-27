JoJo Siwa: YouTuber joins Dancing with the Stars in first same-sex couple

GLAAD/PA WIRE

YouTuber and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa will appear on Dancing with the Stars as part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Dancing with the Stars is the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.

This will be the first time a same-sex couple will perform on the show. Siwa will be partnered with a female dancer.

Siwa came out as a member of the LQBTQ+ community in January this year.

Dancing with the Stars tweeted the announcement: "Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. We're SIWA excited for this!"

Siwa also posted a video saying: "I am so excited to be a part of this year's Dancing with the Stars season 30 and I'm to be dancing with a girl, I think it's so cool.

"It's going to be the best ever. I can't wait to just dance every single week. I can't wait to meet my partner, oh my gosh there's so many things I'm so excited."

Siwa came out in January this year, by posting a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words 'Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.' printed on it. She captioned the photo with the words: "My cousin got me a new T-shirt".

Same-sex couple

Nicola Adams was the first to be part of a same-sex dancing couple with Katya Jones on Strictly

It's the first time on the American Dancing with the Stars that a couple of the same-sex will be performing together. But on the Australian and British versions of the show this has already happened.

Last year on Strictly Come Dancing, boxer Nicola Adams was coupled with dancer Katya Jones. For this year's series chef and TV presenter John Whaite will be in the first all-male partnership on the show.

Olympic star joins the show

Reuters Suni Lee, USA gymnast and Simone Biles teammate, will also join Dancing with the Stars

Joining Siwa will be Team USA Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee. Lee took home gold in the gymnastics all-around final after team-mate Simone Biles withdrew to look after her mental health.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli will be scoring Jojo and Suni, as he is taking part in the American programme this year as Anton Du Beke takes his place on the Strictly judging panel.