Champions League: Man City will face PSG

Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City will play European giants Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League.

It means City manager Pep Guardiola will be reunited with Lionel Messi - together the pair won two Champions League titles at Barcelona.

It's also possible that football's two G.O.A.Ts (Greatest of all Time) are reunited on the pitch, as Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus to move to Manchester City or PSG before the end of the transfer window on 31 August. English midfielder Jack Grealish will also be playing in the competition for the first time after moving to City from Aston Villa this summer.

The two clubs in Group A are joined by RB Leipzig and Belgian champions Club Brugge.

English teams at a glance: Man City and PSG are in Group A with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. Chelsea and Juventus will play Zenit and Malmo in Group H. Liverpool are in Group B with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. Man Utd to face Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in Group F.

Chelsea, last season's Champions League winners, will play Ronaldo's current team Juventus, as well as Russian champions Zenit and Swedish champions Malmo.

It means the Blues new striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Italy to face familiar rivals Juve - the team he competed with to win the Italian title while playing for Inter Milan.

Manchester United have a rematch with Villarreal, the team that beat them 11-10 on penalties in last season's Europa League final.

Also in Group F are Italian team Atalanta and Swiss champions Young Boys.

Meanwhile six-time Champions League winners Liverpool face a tough group where they will play three-time runners-up Atletico Madrid, seven-time winners AC Milan and two-time winners Porto.

Getty Images Manchester United will play Villarreal - the team that beat them on penalties in last season's Europa League final

Elsewhere, two huge sides will face each other in Group E. Bayern Munich and Barcelona will face off - the clubs who have won 11 Champions League titles between them.

The last time they played each other in the Champions League, Bayern battered Barca 8-2.

It's also the first time Barcelona will be playing in the competition without Lionel Messi in 17 years.

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid will take on Italian champions Inter Milan, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol, a club that only formed 24 years ago and is the first Moldovan side to compete in the Champions League.

The first matches will be played on 14 and 15 September.

Getty Images

The Champions League groups

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo