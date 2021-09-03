play
'I feel happy that I'm helping other children have a school uniform'

Nine-year-old Lydia and her mum have set up a special project where they live to help make sure all children have a school uniform.

People have been donating new items of clothing as well as uniforms that children might have grown out of or no longer need.

They're then given out to families who need them for free.

School uniforms can be expensive, especially if they have the school's logo on, so some families can struggle to find the money to pay for them.

Lydia tells us all about why she wanted to set up the school uniform bank.

