Lost and found: 11-year-old finds wedding ring in the sea!

Family photo The missing ring: Imogen found it under the sand while diving in Devon

Imogen, 11, not only found a missing wedding ring in the sea but has also managed to track down the owner to give it back!

Imogen was on holiday with her family at Woolcombe Beach, Devon, where she found the ring as she was diving under the water.

She and her dad then put a message on social media and the owner was found.

Imogen told Newsround: "It makes me feel really happy that I've found it for someone, I'm so happy for them that they have it back."

Family photo Imogen and her dad were swimming in the sea at Woolcombe Beach, on a family holiday

Imogen found the ring while visiting the beach with her dad, "I was swimming in the sea with my Dad, there was loads of waves, I dived under the waves and dug into the sand and wedding ring fell on to my finger."

Imogen initially thought the ring belonged to her dad, Andrew, and so did he until he checked his own hand.

"I instinctively looked down to check my wedding finger, but I take mine off in the sea, as the cold water can make your fingers shrink" Andrew said.

After closer inspection, they noticed that the gold ring had "James and Rebecca, 25.10.03" engraved on the inside.

Family photo Imogen was very happy to return the ring to its original owner

The family then posted on Facebook to search for the original owner. Meanwhile, the original owner, James and his wife, had put up a similar post looking for the ring.

Someone saw both posts and connected the two, and Imogen and her family returned the ring back to its original owner - James, who had lost it when he was body boarding two days earlier.

"James was really happy I found it" Imogen said, "he was so pleased, and he gave us some Amazon vouchers as a reward".

