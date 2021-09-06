'Everyone has to help out to stop racism'

Last night, England's football team took on Andorra in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

It's the first time they've played at Wembley Stadium since the Euro 2020 final - a final which was overshadowed by racist abuse directed at three of England's black players.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were all targeted online and on social media after missing penalties in the decisive shootout in July 2021.

Almost two months on from the final, we've been to Manchester to speak to some kids about what needs to be done to stop racism in the future.