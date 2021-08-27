play
What are young people doing to support Afghan refugees?

Meet nine-year-old Dillara! She and her dad have cleared their garage and made it into a drop-off point where people can bring clothes, toys and anything else they want to donate to help Afghan refugees who have recently arrived in the UK.

Many people have been trying to leave Afghanistan since the the government there collapsed and a militant group called the Taliban took control of the country.

Over the past few weeks many people have been evacuated from the country, but many more are still hoping to leave for a new life somewhere else. Countries including the UK, Canada, and the US have promised to create special resettlement schemes to allow those most in need to have safe places to go.

The UK government has said it will allow 20,000 Afghans to set up home in the UK over the next few years, but many are worried the Taliban could stop people from leaving.

