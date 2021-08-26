TikTok: Do you think there should be longer videos?

Getty Images

TikTok's been rolling out the option to create longer videos over the last few weeks, and there are now reports users might be able to post even longer content.

Since the start of July, the video-sharing platform has been giving everyone who uses it the ability to upload videos which can last up to three minutes.

Usually videos can only last a maximum of 60 seconds.

Creators around the world had been given the chance to "experiment with the expanded format" before it was changed but now it's being rolled out to all users.

TikTok said in a post online: "We often hear from creators that they'd love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok's creative tools.

"With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space."

Now there have been reports that some creators are able to upload videos which are even longer than three minutes.

Some people have already been able to put videos up which last as long as 10 minutes.

What do you think to the idea? Let us know by joining in with our vote.

