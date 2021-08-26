Tokyo Paralympics: Medals and world records for ParalympicsGB on day two

Getty Images ParalympicsGB swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton bagged a gold medal and a world record

Britain's athletes have won 16 medals in the first two days of the Tokyo Paralympics.

So far, ParalympicsGB have won six gold medals, seven silver medals and three bronze.

They are currently second in the world, just behind China.

GB gold medal winners include wheelchair fencer Piers Gilliver and one of Britain's most decorated para-athletes, Lee Pearson, who won his 12th Paralympics gold medal today in dressage.

Getty Images Maisie was delighted with her win

In the swimming, GB broke not one but TWO world records!

Tully Kearney smashed the world record for the Women's 100 metre Freestyle S5 event by more than two seconds.

While Maisie Summers-Newton set a new world record in the SM6 200m individual medley final.

Getty Images Tully was pleased to win gold after securing a silver medal in a separate event yesterday

Both athletes won gold medals for their performances.

Maisie's win was especially notable, as she beat the record of her long-time hero and GB team-mate Ellie Simmonds.

Getty Images Sarah Storey celebrates ParalympicsGB's first gold of the Paralympic Games

Yesterday cyclist Sarah Storey won Britain's first gold medal in the C5 3,000 metre individual pursuit track cycling event.

This is Sarah's eighth Paralympic Games!

Not to be outdone, cyclist Jaco Van Gass secured gold in the men's C3 3000m individual pursuit in a world record time.

Getty Images Piers Gillivan smoked the competition in the men's wheelchair fencing

Over the next two weeks, Britain's greatest para-athletes will compete with 162 nations from around the world.

The Paralympics feature athletes with disabilities competing in 539 events, across 22 different sports.

ParalympicsGB typically wins lots of medals - and this year they are hoping to win between 100 and 140! That's a lot of medals!

Let's hope they've got enough space in their luggage...