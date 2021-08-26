Climate change: 2020 'was Europe's hottest year'

Getty Images

Last year was Europe's hottest since records began, according to a report from the American Meteorological Society.

Europe was 1.9C above the long-term average temperature on the continent taken in the 20 years between 1981 and 2010.

And 2020 was the UK's third hottest year on record.

The impacts of climate change have been felt across Europe in recent months.

Getty Images

The impact of rising temperatures

Wildfires have become an increasing threat in countries like Greece, Italy, France and Romania.

Warmer temperatures in southern Europe have made it more likely for forests to catch fire.

But it isn't just wildfires that are causing issues.

Flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands this summer caused a huge amount of damage, and hundreds of people lost their lives.

Getty Images

Arctic temperatures rising

But it isn't just Europe that is feeling the impact of increasing global temperatures.

The American Meteorological Society's report showed that last year was the third hottest year since records began over 100 years ago.

And that the average surface temperature over land areas in the Arctic were the highest on record.

Rising temperatures are particularly worrying in the Arctic region.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Climate change: How and why are sea levels rising?

Warmer climates are causing the polar ice caps to melt, leading to sea levels rising.

This could mean millions of people could lose their homes due to flooding.

And it's not just humans that are impacted - animals like polar bears that live in the Arctic are under threat too.

Getty Images

Has the pandemic slowed down climate change?

Lots of people hoped that because we were staying at home more and travelling less that the pandemic might pause rising temperatures.

But the report found that lockdowns and travel restrictions only reduced carbon dioxide emissions by around 6-7% last year.

Getty Images

What is being done to help stop climate change?

Many world leaders want to slow down the speed at which temperatures are rising.

A group of 197 countries have agreed to the following targets to try to reduce the impact of climate change:

To keep global temperature increase "well below" 2C - and to try to limit it to 1.5C.

To reduce the amount of harmful greenhouse gases produced.

Review what each country's done every five years.

To spend £75 billion a year in climate finance for poorer countries, with a commitment to further finance in the future.

This agreement is called the Paris Climate Agreement, because it was decided in France's capital city in 2015.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Greta's advice to Newsround viewers (Courtesy of BBC/PBS/Hulu, available to UK users only)

Unfortunately, wealthier countries like the United Kingdom and the United States did not meet that target for last year's climate fund, despite promising to do so.