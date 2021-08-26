play
Watch Newsround

RLWC 2021 will kick off in October 2022

Last updated at 10:26
comments
View Comments
The stadium from the England V Australia World cup game in 2019Getty Images
Rugby League World Cup 2021: The tournament has been delayed until October 2022

The postponed Rugby League World Cup will now kick off in October 2022.

The tournament was pushed back to 2022 following the decision of reigning champions Australia and New Zealand not to travel to England this year due to concerns around the Delta variant of coronavirus and the length of time players would have to quarantine.

The new dates mean there will be a winter of sport to look forward to with the Rugby League World Cup held between the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the start of the football World Cup in Qatar.

Organisers are now working out a schedule with the nations involved and the cities, towns and venues hosting the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, although it's hoped that the order of matches will stay the same.

Rob Hawkins during England trainingSWpix.com
The event will include men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments

Supporters who have tickets will have them automatically transferred for the game rescheduled for next year, or can get refunds if they want to.

"Obviously, we are disappointed the tournament will not be happening as originally planned but we are determined to make next year a celebration of sport, unity, people, place and civic pride," said tournament chief executive Jon Dutton.

New dates.RLWC

The men's tournament will begin with the opening match at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host both the women's and men's finals.

There had been concerns about the Rugby League World Cup clashing with the football World Cup, but the tournaments will finish on 19 November, two days before the action in Qatar.

More like this

Paralympics NEwsround

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know

Grealish, Lukaku, Sancho.

Premier League 2021/22: How have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City started?

England rugby

Rugby League: World Cup 2021 has been delayed until 2022

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

De-Graft, Olivia and Blake beside a climbing frame.

'My youth centre has helped me find myself'

comments
hands-grab-popcorn

Have you been going back to the cinema?

comments
16
people-leave-plane

Afghanistan: 82,000 evacuated amid safety worries

comments
1
Newsround Home