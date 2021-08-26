RLWC 2021 will kick off in October 2022

Getty Images Rugby League World Cup 2021: The tournament has been delayed until October 2022

The postponed Rugby League World Cup will now kick off in October 2022.

The tournament was pushed back to 2022 following the decision of reigning champions Australia and New Zealand not to travel to England this year due to concerns around the Delta variant of coronavirus and the length of time players would have to quarantine.

The new dates mean there will be a winter of sport to look forward to with the Rugby League World Cup held between the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the start of the football World Cup in Qatar.

Organisers are now working out a schedule with the nations involved and the cities, towns and venues hosting the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, although it's hoped that the order of matches will stay the same.

SWpix.com The event will include men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments

Supporters who have tickets will have them automatically transferred for the game rescheduled for next year, or can get refunds if they want to.

"Obviously, we are disappointed the tournament will not be happening as originally planned but we are determined to make next year a celebration of sport, unity, people, place and civic pride," said tournament chief executive Jon Dutton.

RLWC

The men's tournament will begin with the opening match at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host both the women's and men's finals.

There had been concerns about the Rugby League World Cup clashing with the football World Cup, but the tournaments will finish on 19 November, two days before the action in Qatar.