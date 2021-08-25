Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Kanye West wants to change his name

Forget Kanye, it could soon be just Ye!

Rapper Kanye West has filed papers to officially change his name to just Ye.

In the documents that were filed by Kanye, he reported that "personal reasons" were behind his decision. For the name change to happen, a judge in the US would need to approve it.

The change won't just apply to his social media accounts, but if it's approved, will also be on legal documents such as his passport.

Kanye first spoke about changing his name almost three years ago, where he introduced himself on social media: "I am YE".

Ye is taken from the last two letters of Kanye's name, and the star has previously explained that the name change is also for religious reasons.

Back in 2018, Kanye said "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you".

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything."