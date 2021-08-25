Harry Kane: Striker will stay at Spurs this summer

Getty Images Harry Kane has confirmed he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has confirmed that he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on social media, the striker has said he is "100% focused on helping the team achieve success".

The news comes after a summer of speculation on whether he was planning a move to Manchester City.

Kane played his first game of the Premier League on Sunday, where Spurs fans saw their team beat Wolves 1-0.

Getty Images Fans were pleased to see Harry at the game on Sunday

There were transfer rumours after the striker missed training and Spurs' first two games of the season.

Kane was on the bench for their match against Wolves, but made an appearance, replacing Son Heung-min in the 72nd minute.

Harry explained on his social media account: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks".

After their win against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur coach, Nuno Espirito Santo said: "We are talking about one of the best players in the world - we are very lucky to have him."

Kane is staying, but who else could be making a move?

Transfer deadline day is quickly approaching. Manchester United and Manchester City have been big spenders in this summer transfer window, but who else will be paying mega money for players?

Clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday 31 August to complete their bids; here are the top players to keep an eye on.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Getty Images Could Ronaldo be heading for Manchester City?

Rumours have been swirling that Juventus and Portugal star, Ronaldo, is pushing for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Man City are said to be happy to meet Ronaldo's salary but are not prepared to pay a huge amount in transfer fees.

The rumours continue to grow despite Ronaldo and Juventus boss, Massimilisano Allergri, denying them.

Kylian Mbappe

Getty Images Real Madrid have their eyes on Mbappe

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who has scored 133 goals for the club, is moving closer to Real Madrid. The Spanish football club have made a massive 160 million Euro (£137 million) bid to sign the French player.

Paris St-Germain have yet to respond to the bid.

The team signed Argentina superstar Lionel Messi earlier this month after he left Barcelona.

Erling Braut Haaland

Getty Images Manchester United are interested in signing the striker

A player Manchester United have their eye on is Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Earling Braut Haaland.

The player has worked with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past, and was close to signing with the team back in January 2020.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to be interested.