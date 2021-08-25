It's not often you meet A-list celebs....especially not in your garden.

Well that's what happened to nine-year-old Merle who was enjoying a BBQ with her family and then a helicopter landed in her garden in Warwickshire.

She didn't know who it was at first but then her brother told her it was Tom Cruise, famous for his Mission Impossible action movies.

Merle said: "I recognised his name and definitely knew he was a famous person."

She added: "I was really excited because I've never really seen a helicopter in person before."