Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram million follower record

Getty Images

Actress and human rights campaigner Angelina Jolie has become the fastest user to reach one million Instagram followers.

The Maleficent star joined the social media platform on Friday 20 August, and reached the million milestone in just three hours of launching her profile.

In her very first post, Angelina shared a letter from a teenage girl living in Afghanistan.

The anonymous letter highlights the fear that the girl struggles with now that an extreme political and religious group called the Taliban has taken over the country by force.

Getty Images Angelina Jolie has visited Afghanistan before to speak on human rights issues

Angelina Jolie has been a human rights campaigner for a long time.

She works with a group called the United Nations - a worldwide organisation, that brings countries together to talk about, and try to agree on, global issues.

In her post on Instagram, Angelina shared her concern for women and girls living in Afghanistan, who have had their rights taken away by the Taliban in the past.

Explaining her decision to join Instagram, she wrote: "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely.

"So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Angelina Jolie has starred in many films since the 1990s, including blockbuster hits like Maleficent, Lara Croft and even voiced the Master Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda films.