Burger Day 2021: World's weirdest burgers

From donut burgers to Yorkshire pudding stacks, ice cream patties to spaghetti buns, these are the weirdest burgers you'll find on the planet. Just in time for Burger Day. Yum!
Glamburger: Who wouldn't want a bun covered in gold leaf? The Honky Tonk restaurant in London created one of the world’s most expensive burgers featuring Canadian lobster, Iranian saffron, Kobe Wagyu beef, New Zealand venison and caviar. It's yours for around £1,100.
Donut burger: In hurry? Need your mains and dessert all in one? Well this donut delight is for you. Lots of fast food outlets in the US have their own version of this. A donut burger will give you your recommended fat and sugar allowance for the whole day on one plate. Definitely to be saved as a treat!
HamDog: Is it a burger, or is it a hot dog?! Well it's both! If you can't decide between a hot dog or a burger at lunch then eat this - a burger with a dog running through its centre. Handy!
Spaghetti burger: Chefs at a restaurant in Philadelphia came up with this burger to delight anyone who loves Italian food AND burgers. We're not sure we want our spaghetti served crispy though...
Red Chicken Burger: You'll be able to spot your plate a mile off if you choose this. It’s not just the bun that’s red - a famous fast food chain has made sure the cheese in its burgers matches too, by colouring it with tomato powder.
Ice cream: Anyone headed to the Florida State Fair? Well here's a very good reason to make your way to the annual event in the US - a cheeseburger with bacon, gherkins and... deep-fried ice cream. Now should we ask for tomato or chocolate sauce?!
Frog's legs burger: This limited edition burger can be found at Japan's Orbi Yokohama Museum - a wildlife theme park in Japan. Whilst eating frog isn't very common in the UK, it's a regular thing for diners in many countries such as Japan and France.
Yorkshire pud: Who wouldn't want a Yorkshire pudding for a bun? There are a few restaurants in northern England with their own versions of this toad-in-the-hole and burger hybrid. Pass the gravy, please!
Black burger: Black buns have become a bit of a 'thing' thanks to innovative chefs in Japan using squid ink to give the bread its dark look. The rest of the burger remains the same though and apparently you can't taste the ink...
Biggest burger: We thought we'd save the biggest for last. The world's largest hamburger weighs 1,164.2 kg (2,566 lb 9oz) created in Pilsting, Germany, on 9 July 2017 by these guys. That's as heavy as two grand pianos! Let's hope they were all hungry!