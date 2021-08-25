play
Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise lands helicopter in family's garden

Last updated at 12:26
Celeb Tom Cruise lands helicopter in girl's garden!

It's not often you meet A-list celebs....especially not in your garden.

Well that's what happened to nine-year-old Merle who was enjoying a BBQ with her family and then a helicopter landed in her garden in Warwickshire.

She didn't know who it was at first but then her brother told her it was Tom Cruise, famous for his Mission Impossible action movies. The actor has been spotted filming for the new film across the UK recently.

Merle said: "I recognised his name and definitely knew he was a famous person."

She added: "I was really excited because I've never really seen a helicopter in person before."

Well we want to know have you ever met any celebrities? Tell us your stories in the comments below.

Maybe you've spotted Little Mix at the shops, seen Max and Harvey out filming or have you ever come across one of our Newsround presenters? Head to the comments to let us know!

