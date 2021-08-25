play
Tokyo Paralympics: All of ParalympicsGB's medals so far

The Paralympics feature athletes with disabilities competing in 539 events, across 22 different sports. So how many medals has Great Britain won so far? Here's what happened on day one in Tokyo.
DAY ONE - Six medals in total for Great Britain: At her EIGHTH Paralympic Games, Dame Sarah Storey (pictured) won GB's first gold of the games. It was in the track cycling in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit. She beat her team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright who took silver. Other medals on the first day for Great Britain included defending champions Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby claiming silver in men's B 4000m individual pursuit. More silvers, this time in the pool, for swimmers Reece Dunn in the S14 100m butterfly and Tully Kearney in the S5 200m freestyle. Toni Shaw won bronze in the S9 400m freestyle.
