UK wildlife: How do Whipsnade Zoo weigh their animals?
From meerkats to macaws, and rhinos to reindeers, animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are all taking to the scales as part of the annual weigh-in. It's an important part of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 9,500 animals there.
All of the animals’ weights and measurements are recorded in a database called the Zoological Information Management System. It helps zookeepers all over the planet compare important information on thousands of endangered species.
Here some ring-tailed lemurs are being weighed. It looks like they're having fun!
All of the animals have different personalities so they need to be encouraged to get on the scales in different ways. These northern rockhopper penguins have been given their favourite fishy snacks.
Regular weight checks and waist measurements can also help keepers find out if an animal is pregnant. Lots of the animals at the zoo are endangered species which are part of the zoo’s international conservation breeding programmes.
Greater one-horned rhinoceros Beluki is one of the heaviest animals at the zoo. An industrial-sized scale was needed to cope with Beluki's 1650kg weight.
How do you weigh a butterfly? Well extra sensitive equipment is needed to do it accurately, especially for insects such as spiders and butterflies. This owl butterfly caterpillar is one of the zoo’s smallest inhabitants.
This is a Postman butterfly being measured. The red patterns on the Postman butterfly's wings are a warning to predators that it is poisonous. They're native to Mexico and can be found in Central and South America.
Heidi the reindeer steps up for her weigh-in, coming in at 71.5kg.
Another reindeer Flora, is a little heavier at 77kg. Did you know both male and female reindeer grow antlers, while in most other deer species, only the males have antlers?
Slender-tailed meerkats, Bippity and Pixie, weighed in at 1kg each - that's about the same as a bag of sugar!
Meet one-year-old Scarlet macaws Haribo, Skittles and Sherbet. They swooped onto their special weighing perch.
Ever wondered how heavy a chameleon is?! Well this is how you weigh one - using a comfy-looking branch on top of the scales! This Panther chameleon came in at 209g. The panther chameleon is known for the way it can quickly change colour. This one is a male because it has bright turquoise, greens and blues across its body. The females are usually more dull in colour which means they can blend in to their surroundings more easily.