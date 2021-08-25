UK wildlife: How do Whipsnade Zoo weigh their animals?

Ever wondered how heavy a chameleon is?! Well this is how you weigh one - using a comfy-looking branch on top of the scales! This Panther chameleon came in at 209g. The panther chameleon is known for the way it can quickly change colour. This one is a male because it has bright turquoise, greens and blues across its body. The females are usually more dull in colour which means they can blend in to their surroundings more easily.