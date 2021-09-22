play
Watch Newsround

'Be who you want' Tourette’s and magic with Thomas

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological condition, which means it's to do with the brain.

Most people who have Tourette's also have other complex conditions to cope with, such as ADHD, OCD and Autism.

Thomas has lived with the condition for most of his life and some of his tics can be very invasive in his life and cause him distress.

But he found that practising magic tricks has helped to calm down his tics and take back a little bit of control.

He decided to start a channel on social media to show his progress and raise awareness of Tourette's.

Newsround Home