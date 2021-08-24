Paralympic Games Opening ceremony in pictures

The traditional start to any Paralympic Games is the opening ceremony when the countries taking part come together to celebrate the beginning of the huge event.
A spectacular opening ceremony has marked the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Fireworks blasted into the night from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, where competitors will take part in many of the track and field events.
The Paralympic Games were due to take place in 2020 but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. and after an amazing Olympics, hosts will be hoping for more spectacular sport.
In a solemn moment the Japanese flag was raised by service personnel.
As the athletes entered they took their seats and were entertained by a dramatic show.
Swimmer Eleanor Simmonds and archer John Stubbs were the flagbearers who led out the GB team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.
Afghanistan-born athlete Abbas Karimi will take part in the swimming competition. The swimmer, who was born without arms, joined club throw athlete Alia Issa to begin the procession of competitors from across the world as flagbearers of the six-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT). Syrian refugee Issa also made history as the team's first female member.
The ceremony show, which was set in a 'Para Airport', began with a video depicting the strength of Para-athletes, with the shadow of a plane flown over the stage.
Giant propellers and balloons surrounded the outer stage, forming the Agitos symbol of the Paralympics. One hundred 'crew members' waved scarves in the colours of Agitos - red, green and blue
A total of 162 delegations, three more than Rio 2016, will take part in the Games, with five countries - Bhutan, Grenada, Maldives, Paraguay and St Vincent and the Grenadines - making their debut.