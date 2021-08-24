play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:45
image

Paralympic Games Opening ceremony in pictures

The traditional start to any Paralympic Games is the opening ceremony when the countries taking part come together to celebrate the beginning of the huge event.
A spectacular opening ceremony has marked the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Fireworks blasted into the night from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, where competitors will take part in many of the track and field events.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremonyReuters
The Paralympic Games were due to take place in 2020 but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. and after an amazing Olympics, hosts will be hoping for more spectacular sport.
Opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.Reuters
In a solemn moment the Japanese flag was raised by service personnel.
Japanese flag being raisedReuters
As the athletes entered they took their seats and were entertained by a dramatic show.
As the athletes entered they took their seats and were entertained by a dramatic show.PA
Swimmer Eleanor Simmonds and archer John Stubbs were the flagbearers who led out the GB team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.
Swimmer Eleanor Simmonds and archer John Stubbs were the flagbearers who led out the GB team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.Reuters
Afghanistan-born athlete Abbas Karimi will take part in the swimming competition. The swimmer, who was born without arms, joined club throw athlete Alia Issa to begin the procession of competitors from across the world as flagbearers of the six-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT). Syrian refugee Issa also made history as the team's first female member.
Refugee teamPA
The ceremony show, which was set in a 'Para Airport', began with a video depicting the strength of Para-athletes, with the shadow of a plane flown over the stage.
opening ceremonyPA
Giant propellers and balloons surrounded the outer stage, forming the Agitos symbol of the Paralympics. One hundred 'crew members' waved scarves in the colours of Agitos - red, green and blue
opening ceremonyPA
A total of 162 delegations, three more than Rio 2016, will take part in the Games, with five countries - Bhutan, Grenada, Maldives, Paraguay and St Vincent and the Grenadines - making their debut.
opening ceremony showReuters

More like this

Paralympics NEwsround

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know

paralympic logo and mascot

What's your favourite Paralympic sport?

The Turkish men's team in action at Rio 2016

Paralympics 2020: How much do you know about the sports on offer?

Paralympic logo.

Paralympics: Who will carry the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony?

Top Stories

Paralympics NEwsround

Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know

comments
38
fast food logos

Nando's, KFC, McD's: Why are fast food chains running out of things?

comments
24
spiderman

Three things from the new Spider-Man trailer

comments
1
Newsround Home