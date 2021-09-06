A history of racism in football

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 'Everyone has to help out to stop racism'

Last night, England's football team took on Andorra in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

It was the first time they've played at Wembley Stadium since the Euro 2020 final - which was overshadowed by racist abuse directed at three of England's black players.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were all targeted online and on social media after missing penalties in the decisive shootout in July 2021.

Saka marked his 20th birthday by netting the fourth goal in a 4-0 win which was greeted by huge roars from the crowd.

But England's players were again racially abused by sections of the crowd after England's match against Hungary in Budapest last week.

This was the latest episode of racism in football - something which has long been a problem in the sport.

A long wait

Leslie family Jack Leslie had his call-up for England withdrawn in 1925 after selectors realised he was black

In 1925, a black footballer called Jack Leslie was chosen for the England squad after impressing as a striker for Plymouth Argyle.

However, the FA selectors hadn't realised he was black when they selected him and as soon as they found out they withdrew his invitation.

It was over 50 years later, in 1978, that a Nottingham Forest defender called Viv Anderson became the first black footballer to play for England.

However, his selection for England was controversial. At that time, a lot of fans in Britain didn't like the idea of a black footballer playing for England because they believed black players weren't truly British.

WATCH: Viv Anderson looks back at his career with his children Ruby, Freddie and Charlie

Viv Anderson's parents were from the West Indies in the Caribbean and moved to England in search of work.

Even though Viv was born in England, many children of West Indian descent like Viv were bullied at school because of the colour of their skin.

During his early playing days, Anderson regularly suffered racial abuse from fans of rival teams. He was regularly pelted with bananas and targeted with racist chants.

He wasn't the only player to suffer abuse. In 1982, West Brom striker Cyrille Regis received death threats in the post after getting chosen for the England squad.

Making a breakthrough

Getty Images Viv Anderson (pictured back row, fourth from right) with the 1982 England World Cup squad

In 1986, Liverpool player John Barnes became the first black player to play for England in a major tournament, coming on as a substitute in the World Cup quarter final against Argentina.

It wasn't until 1993 that a black footballer captained England as Manchester United's Paul Ince took the armband against USA.

In 2004, Millwall became the first club in England to be charged by the FA over racist behaviour by their fans, following abuse of Liverpool's Djimi Traoré.

Racism dominated football in 2011 as two player-on-player incidents caused huge controversy all over the world.

Suarez and Terry

AFP Liverpool's Luis Suarez was banned for eight games after racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra

In October 2011, Manchester United's Patrice Evra accused Liverpool's Luis Suarez of racially abusing him.

Suarez was banned for eight games and was heavily fined by the FA for the incident.

Despite this, Liverpool players wore special shirts in support of Suarez the day after he was found guilty.

Years later, in 2019, former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, apologised for this, saying the club "got it massively wrong".

Neil Mockford In 2011, then England captain John Terry was accused of racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand

Just days after the Suarez incident, England captain John Terry was accused of racial abuse by defender, Anton Ferdinand in a match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers.

The case went to trial and Terry was eventually stripped of his England captaincy and banned for four matches.

Taking the knee

England players speak out against those who boo 'taking a knee'

Last year, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement became known across the world after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the US. Footballers in the UK and Europe took the knee before games.

The act of kneeling in sport is to show solidarity for campaigns against racism and calls for equality for black people in Britain and around the world.

But the association with the Black Lives Matter movement has caused some controversy and BLM is sometimes criticised for having views such as defunding police forces.

It has led to some fans in the stadiums booing the players as they take the knee. Lots of people - including players in the game - have accused these fans of being racist.

Some fans who are unhappy about players taking the knee say that the booing isn't racist, instead they say the act of kneeling is too political and is diverting attention away from sport and football.

Euro 2020

Getty Images

Following England's penalty defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July, racism dominated the headlines again as Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were all targeted on social media.

After the three black players missed their penalties in the final shootout, they received thousands of racist messages online.

A mural of Rashford in his home town of Withington in Manchester was also vandalised with racist comments.

PA Media

England manager Gareth Southgate and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both spoke out and condemned the abuse but fellow England player Tyrone Mings accused government minister Priti Patel of failing to support the players enough when some fans booed their decision to take the knee before games.

Saka hit out at social media companies, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, for not doing more to protect people from racist abuse.

"I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week," he said.

"I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

Budapest

PA Media Raheem Sterling (pictured) was one of the players targeted with racist abuse

In their first match since Euro 2020, England's black players were targeted with racist abuse by sections of the crowd during a match against Hungary.

England were playing Hungary in Budapest as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The future

PA Media

Fifa has launched an investigation into the racial abuse aimed at the England players during the Hungary match.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Fifa "to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good."

There have been calls for social media companies to ban anonymity on their platforms.

However, following the Euro 2020 final, social media company Twitter said "ID verification would have been unlikely to prevent the abuse from happening" because 99% of account owners were identifiable.

Following an investigation, 11 people in the UK were arrested for online racism.

In July, the government announced plans to ban people who abuse footballers online from stadiums for up to 10 years.

Boris Johnson also revealed plans to fine social media companies who fail to stop racist behaviour on their platforms.